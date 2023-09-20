This Week on Campus at a Glance

Monday, 9/18

Constitution Day

ASG will be handing out Voter Registration cards in the SU quad from 10 a.m. to 12 pm in honor of the signing of the U.S. Constitution on Sept. 17

Comets for Recovery

A weekly discussion for students interested in recovery hosted by Behavioral Health Counselor Jim Coil, Ed.D, LMFT held in NB Building, Room 1, from 11:30 to 12:30 p.m. For more information, check out Health Services.

Narrative Wellness

A creative workshop open to all students focusing on close reading and expression through creative writing from 1 to 2 p.m. over Zoom. Register for attendance here.

Tuesday, 9/19

Pies Lijeros

Producer Henry Lesperance speaks on his award-winning film Pies Lijeros at the Escondido Campus in ESC-602 from 10 to 11 a.m.

Farmer’s Market

The weekly rotating farmer’s market will be held at the Rancho Bernardo Campus. Bring your own bag to get fresh produce and bread from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Gender Exploration and Transitioning Group

The bi-weekly support group meets in the Pride Center on the 1st and 3rd Tuesday of every month from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Wednesday, 9/20

The Grand Opening of the Cariño Dream Village

Enjoy food and entertainment at the grand opening of the Cariño Dream Village in SU-1 from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. The new center will serve Umoja, Punte, undocumented, DACA, and mixed-status students.

What is DACA?

An overview of the DACA program for students interested in more information about the support services offered to them either in person at LRC-125 or virtually from 3 to 4 p.m. Register for attendance here.

Thursday, 9/21

Health Services Overview and Wellness Tips for Student Success

Learn more about the Health Services offered by the Student Health Center and the team in Behavioral Health Counseling Services either in person at NB-1 or virtually from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. Register for attendance here.

Creating Space/ Creando Espacio Support Group

A weekly virtual support group focused on creating a supportive space to share common experiences and coping skills meeting on Thursdays from 12:30 to 1:30 p.m. Register for attendance here.

Concert Hour with Justine Tiu

Palomar Performing Arts Presents its free Concert Hour series every Thursday at 1 p.m. at the Howard Brubeck Theater. This week features Harpist Justine Tiu. For the full schedule of performances, follow this link.

Friday, 9/22

Native American Day

In observance of the holiday, all campuses are closed, and no classes will be in session.

This Week’s Home Games:

9/19 Men’s Soccer vs. LA Harbor at 7 pm

9/20 Women’s Volleyball vs. Grossmont at 5 pm

9/23 Football vs. Riverside at 1 pm

Campus Tours

RSVP Here

9/18 12-1:30 p.m.

9/19 3-4:30 p.m.

9/20 12-1:30 p.m.

9/21 3-4:30 p.m.

For more information on Campus Tours, visit this link.