Love On a Leash returns to campus
SAN MARCOS — Palomar’s Student Health Center is bringing back its Love On a Leash event in time for finals week. The event will be held from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on May 22 in the Student Union Quad. The event seeks to provide support for students when dealing with...
ASG Election Results
Story by Courtney Davis SAN MARCOS — 79 ballots were cast during the ASG election period. Here are the results: President Linus Smith Student Trustee Eric Cantu VP of Finance John Matson VP of Legislative Affairs BreeAnna Dail Senator Ashley Flores While open...
Instagram prioritizes mental health by removing like button
The power of the “Like” may finally be coming to its end. This is one step towards solving problems in today’s culture of validation. Instagram has recently run a test that involved removing the ability of users to see how many likes an individual post has...
Our Union can’t handle another 4 years of Trump
Donald Trump should not run for office and here’s why. When Donald Trump, president of the United States and worldwide real estate mogul, announced he would be running for the 2016 presidential election, many doubted his abilities. Trump lacked the experience...
Looking for some podcasts? Here are some staff favorites
In today’s media, podcasts are becoming more common and more frequently listened to. Here is a list compiled by our staff, recommening their favorite podcasts, from arts to history and sports to religion. Very Really Good – Kurtis Conner Recommended by: Victoria...
MODA fashion show: lace, catwalk, and tulle, oh my!
The fashion merchandising and design students of Palomar College showcased their talents at the MODA, Better Together Again Fashion Show on Friday, May 10th. At 7 p.m. there was hardly an empty seat as a buzzing crowd gathered under an expansive white tent filled with...
Beach volleyball duo reaches regionals
Beach Volleyball pair Mikayla Seiler and Noemi Ramos were the only Comets to reach regionals this representing the Pacififc Coast Athletic Conference. The 10 seeded pair faced the No. 2 seeded pair from El Camino in the first round dropping two sets, 21-17 and 21-16,...
Freshman tennis player has breakout season
As the only Palomar Comet to play on the all-conference team for women’s tennis singles, freshman Cali Smith had a standout first year at Palomar College. Though Smith is new to Palomar, she’s no stranger to tennis, having started playing when she was in...
How students can improve their internet privacy
How students can improve their internet privacy One of the most life-changing and awe-inspiring innovations in human history is the introduction and ongoing advancement of the world wide web. At the time of the internet discovery, it was considered a luxury,...
The importance of reading ‘clean beauty’ labels
Story written by Nicole Villanueva We have all heard that healthy skin starts from within. While this can be true, many have also turned to skincare to aid in achieving healthy looking skin. Clean skin care has recently become more of a want among consumers. The...