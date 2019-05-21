 Press "Enter" to skip to content

Love On a Leash returns to campus

by | May 21, 2019 | Briefly, Campus Events, News

SAN MARCOS —  Palomar’s Student Health Center is bringing back its Love On a Leash event in time for finals week. The event will be held from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on May 22 in the Student Union Quad. The event seeks to provide support for students when dealing with...

ASG Election Results

by | May 21, 2019 | Briefly, Campus Governance, News

Story by Courtney Davis SAN MARCOS — 79 ballots were cast during the ASG election period. Here are the results: President Linus Smith Student Trustee Eric Cantu VP of Finance John Matson VP of Legislative Affairs BreeAnna Dail Senator Ashley Flores  While open...

Beach volleyball duo reaches regionals

by | May 20, 2019 | Sports, Women's Sports

Beach Volleyball pair Mikayla Seiler and Noemi Ramos were the only Comets to reach regionals this representing the Pacififc Coast Athletic Conference. The 10 seeded pair faced the No. 2 seeded pair from El Camino  in the first round dropping two sets, 21-17 and 21-16,...

