Telescope Talks: Colorism in the Latinx Community

Latinx stories range far past black and white. The Telescope staff invited Umoja president, Janelle Harvey for a conversation on the colorism experiences within the Latinx community.

This episode of Telescope Talks was produced by Monica Garcia and Kaylin Garcia; Edited by Monica Garcia. Telescope Talks is a product of The Telescope, Palomar College’s independent, student-run newspaper.