Telescope Talks: PTK’s Hopes for a Palomar Honors Program

Published May 21, 2024 by Johnny Keeling

Staff writer Johnny Keeling sits down with PTK representatives Kengo Hotta and Bre Chacon to discuss their ongoing plans to start an honors program at Palomar. For more information on the honors program or how to get involved, contact Kengo at khotta@palomar.edu or Bre at bchacon4292@student.palomar.edu.

This episode of Telescope Talks was produced and edited by Johnny Keeling. Telescope Talks is a product of The Telescope, Palomar College’s independent, student-run newspaper.

Published in Arts & Culture, Featured and Podcasts & Radio

