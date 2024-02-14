Smart Lockers With a Smart Solution

SAN MARCOS — Palomar College continues to fight food insecurity with a secure locker system launched spring 2024.

From the farmer’s markets and free snacks offered on campus, Palomar has now introduced “smart lockers” to expand the accessibility for students’ necessities.

The Palomar College Student Life & Leadership team will fulfill orders of both perishable and non-perishable items that students can order through an automated ordering system.

For students to access the lockers, they will have to register with the Anita and Stan Maag Food & Nutrition Center. Students can access forms and register at building SU-40 at the San Marcos Campus. Palomar had assistance from the federal Higher Education Emergency Relief Fund (HEERF) to fund this project.

With a code, students can access 1 of 6 locker locations throughout campus. Half of the lockers are refrigerated to make storing perishable items possible.

With just a code for the students to open the lockers, this is another opportunity students can take advantage of at Palomar.

For more information, click here.