Palomar Baseball dominates with a 17-5 win.

The Palomar Baseball team won on January 31 after taking down Glendale Community College on the road with a 17-5 victory, giving the Comets a 2-1 record.

The action started early for the Comets as Hunter Stencil homered in the second inning to put Palomar on the board with a 1-0 lead.

In the sixth inning, with Palomar down 3-1, the Comets could push two runs across, one coming on a passed ball that scored Noah Lazuka and another coming off an RBI single by Hunter Stencil to score Makana Olaso.

Palomar kept their foot on the gas, scoring two runs in the seventh inning courtesy of a two-run home run by Makana Olaso to make it a 5-3 ball game heading into the eighth inning.

Palomar would score six runs in the eighth inning via a bases-loaded walk to score Ryan Rivera. Luke Matthews singled, scoring two runs; Colby Rafail tripled, scoring two runs; and Noah Lazuka had an RBI single in the inning, giving Palomar an 11-5 lead after the eighth inning.

In the top of the ninth inning, Palomar scored another six runs, coming from a bases-loaded walk to Anthony Pacino scoring one, a 3 RBI double by Colby Rafail, an RBI single by Noah Lazuka, and an RBI double by Patrick McLellan.

The Comets’ pitching staff allowed five runs, striking out 12 batters on the day.

Holden Carpenter pitched three innings, allowing one run and two walks while striking out four. Nathaniel Helton pitched two innings, striking out a pair. Brandon Bollerer was the winning pitcher for the Comets, tossing one inning. Cameron Rowe closed the ball game for Palomar, striking out three straight batters, giving Palomar the win.