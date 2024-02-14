Get to know your fellow students – AJ Flores

Student AJ Flores (they/them) shares the best and worst parts of their experience here at Palomar.

“I love Palomar, honestly,” said freshman AJ Flores in response to a question about their overall experience at the school.

AJ just started their second semester at Palomar and has decided to take this semester fully in-person because they “don’t have the self-motivation” for online classes. AJ is currently working on finishing their GED and exploring the possibility of transferring in the future.

When asked their favorite and least favorite thing about Palomar, AJ praised their screenwriting professor and the school’s “amazing classes and amazing programs.” While their biggest grievance, understandably, was the seemingly unending bookstore line.

However, AJ’s mood shifted when asked about the food options on campus. “I buy food very often, it was better last semester,” they said and continued to explain that the new prices in the food court are “pretty steep.”