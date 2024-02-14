Nine Palomar Football Players Announce Commitment to Universities.

Nine Palomar College Football players have recently announced their commitment to transfer to universities to continue playing college football.

Offensive lineman Jake Waltman, had a stellar 2023 season for Palomar, starting every game for the team and being named to 1st team all-southern league. He know heads to New Mexico State to continue playing college football.

Defensive Back Omar Ali committed to Chardon State and had 37 tackles, 2 interceptions, and 1 forced fumble during the 2023 season for Palomar. When asked why he chose Chardon State, he said, “Being able to be wanted and needed… I was also looking for a place to continue my development on and off the field, and ultimately, Chardon felt like the best fit for me.”

Ali also said, “I’ve learned about myself during the whole process coming from out of state and having to adjust and face many challenges on and off the field. Palomar gave me a platform to showcase my abilities and meet players from various backgrounds, definitely an unforgettable experience.”

Jude Steffan played in 13 games over his two years at Palomar, and in 2023, the offensive lineman was named to the all-southern league second team. He heads to Harding University in Arkansas.

Jayden Zavala committed to Western New Mexico University to continue his football career. The offensive lineman played in 11 games during his two years with Palomar.

When asked why he chose Western New Mexico, Zavala said, “ I wanted to be close to home and my family in San Diego also the league competition is very competitive for Division 2 with several teams from the conference making playoffs.”

Zavala also said that his time at Palomar has developed him into a better football player, teammate, and human. He credits the equipment managers, counselors, trainers, and coaches for his opportunities at Palomar.

Defensive Back Jason Pugal had 27 tackles and one interception during the 2023 season. He joins his fellow teammate Omar Ali, heading to Chardon State to continue playing football.

Wide receiver Caleb Armstrong, committed to Kansas Wesleyan University, had 197 receiving yards during the 2023 season.

Defensive tackle Shiloh Seau has committed to the University of Pikeville in Kentucky.

Linebacker Chase Beardsley played in 10 games for the Comets during the 2023 season, having 37 tackles, 1.5 sacks, and 1 interception for Palomar. He has officially committed to Portland State University.

Henry Davis III joins fellow teammate Jake Waltman, in announcing their commitment to New Mexico State University. Davis had 22 tackles and 1 interception for Palomar during the 2023 season.