Black History Month Fair 2024

SAN MARCOS – The Palomar Black Faculty and Staff Association (PBFSA) is holding various types of events throughout the first week of February to honor and represent Black History Month. Black History Month is held through the month of February until March 1.

Below are the events PBFSA is holding:

Therapeutic Art Session – February 6 @ 1:30-2:30 p.m.

Cynthia May will host a relaxing painting session in the San Marcos campus

Buying Black – February 9 @ 1-2 p.m.

Diane “ReDD” Moore will discuss the disconnect between Black Owned Businesses and the Black Community on the San Marcos campus.

Colorism Within Our Society – February 9 @ 3-4 p.m.

Janelle Harvey will explore what colorism is and how it affects individuals amongst Black and African communities. Harvey will present on the San Marcos campus.

Flute Music by Black Composers – February 20 @ 1-1:45 p.m.

An array of Black flute composers, as well as Prof. Aline Steele, performing in the San Marcos Campus in Performance Lab D10.

Umoja Movie Night and Discussion – February 21 @ 5-7 p.m.

Prof. Richard Carr will present Spike Lee’s “School Daze” and discuss Black representation in education. This event will be held on the San Marcos campus.

Africa’s Legacy in Mexico – February 22 @ 9:30 a.m. – 10:30 a.m.

Prof. Sherehe Hollins will discuss Africa’s Legacy in Mexico by highlighting its history. This event will be held on the San Marcos campus.

Two Interpretations of Octavia Butler’s Short Story “Bloodchild” – February 26 @ 1-2 p.m.

Dr. Rafiki Jenkins and Dr. Martin Japtok will represent two interpretations of the short story “Bloodchild.”

Black Deaf History – February 27 @ 1-2 p.m.

Prof. David Hamilton will cover Black deaf history at the San Marcos campus.

Black History Month Fair – February 29 @ 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.

PBSFA will hold its Black History Month fair on campus. This is an opportunity for communities to connect.

For more information on events click here.