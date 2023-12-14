Telescope Talks: Goals for Spring

In this episode of Telescope Talks, Cyndi Cunningham and Alex Ortega discuss their goals for the upcoming semester.

Cunningham is the Editor-In-Chief at The Telescope, and Ortega is the news editor. Next semester will be Cunningham’s third semester with The Telescope, while it will be Ortega’s fourth and final semester. The pair share their goals for the upcoming semester, as well as some of the struggles they’ve had in the past.

Script writing was done by Alex Ortega and Cyndi Cunningham. Editing was done by Cyndi Cunningham.

Music featured: Ice Pack by Podington Bear is licensed under an Attribution-NonCommercial 3.0 International License.