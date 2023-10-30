 Press "Enter" to skip to content

What’s happening this week at Palomar?

Published October 30, 2023 by Cynthia Cunningham

Palomar has a busy week planned, filled with Halloween events, transfer assistance, art performances, and more.

Monday, Oct. 30

  • Priority Registration Begins. Check your student email for your priority registration time and date.
  • DRC Registration Party for Spring 2024. This free event will occur from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Access Technology Center (LRC-127). For more information, click here.
  • Comets for Recovery. This weekly discussion group will take place from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Discussion topics will include the many recovery steps. For more information, click here.
  • Rules Committee Meeting. Join the Associate Student Government (ASG) for their Rules Committee meeting. The meeting will run from noon to 1 p.m. on Zoom. Visit the ASG website for more information.

Tuesday, Oct. 31

  • UCLA Representative: 1:1 Appointments and PIQ Workshop. A representative from UCLA will meet with students 1:1 virtually to answer specific questions about the undergraduate admissions process. The representative will also host a PIQ workshop at 11:30 a.m. For more information, click here.
  • SDSU 1:1 Virtual Appointments. Join your SDSU Transfer Admissions Counselor for drop-in hours, where you’ll get one-on-one assistance with applying, admissions, and more. For more information, click here.
  • DRC Registration Party for Spring 2024. This is another chance to attend this free event. The event occurs from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Access Technology Center (LRC-127). For more information, click here.
  • CSU Application Workshop (Fall 2024). This virtual event will occur from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. For more information, click here.
  • Farmers Market. This week, Palomar’s free farmer’s market will take place at the San Marcos campus in room SU-19 and run from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Free fresh produce and bread will be available while supplies last. Be sure to bring your own back. For more information, click here.
  • ASG Halloween Event. Join the Associated Student Government on Halloween from 10 a.m. – 1 p.m. in front of the Student Union for our Annual Halloween Costume Contest!! There will be candy, prizes, and pumpkin painting. For more information, click here.
  • ASG Goals Committee Meeting. Join the Associated Student Government for their Goals Committee Meeting, occurring from 1 to 2 p.m. in room SU-203. For more information, click here.
  • Women’s Soccer. Palomar’s women’s soccer team will play against Mira Costa. The game is taking place at Palomar and begins at 1 p.m. For tickets and more information, click here.
  • Internal Affairs Committee Meeting. Join the Associated Student Government for their Internal Affairs Committee Meeting, taking place from 2:45 to 3:45 p.m. in room SU-203. For more information, click here.
  • TLC Escondido: Writing Workshop – Citing Sources Doesn’t Have to Be Scary! This event occurs at the Escondido campus from 3 to 4 p.m. in room ESC-500. The event will review how, when, and why to cite sources, MLA and APA Styles, In-text Citations, Works Cited, References Pages, and more. For more information, click here.
  • Events Committee Meeting. Join the Associated Student Government for their Events Committee Meeting, occurring from 4 to 5 p.m. For more information, click here.
  • Communications Committee Meeting. Join the Associated Student Government for their Communications Committee Meeting, occurring from 4 to 5 p.m. For more information, click here.

Wednesday, Nov. 1

  • CSU Application Workshop (Fall 2024) – Hyflex. This hyflex event will take place from 10 to 11 a.m. For more information, click here.
  • Skillshop: Healthy Relationships (SWAG). Join the Student Wellness Advocacy Group to learn how to build healthy relationships, starting with building a healthy you. The workshop takes place from 1 to 2 p.m. in room NB-1. For more information, click here.
  • Women’s Volleyball. Palomar’s women’s volleyball team goes up against San Diego Miramar. The game starts at 4 p.m. For tickets and more information, click here.
  • Get Your Student Activity Card – Escondido Center. Visit the Student Services Lobby from 5 to 7 p.m. to get your student activity card. For more information, click here.
  • Women’s Basketball. Palomar’s women’s basketball team goes up against LA Trade-Tech. The game starts at 7:30 p.m. For more information, click here.

Thursday, Nov. 2

  • Popcorn Thursdays! Join Student Life & Leadership for their Popcurn Thursday event. The event occurs from 8:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the Access & Engagement Room (SU-19). For more information, click here.
  • Vaccination Event – Escondido Center. Champions for Health will provide COVID-19 and Flu immunizations at no cost to individuals six months and older at Palomar College Education Center. The event runs from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and will be held in multiple areas around the Student Health Center. For more information, click here.
  • Creating Space / Creando Espacio Support Group. The event is a weekly support group offered by our Behavioral Health Counselor, Mariana Guzman. This group is held via Zoom on Thursdays at 12:30 to 1:30 p.m. For more information, click here.
  • Concert hour – Mackenzie Leighton. Mackenzie Leighton will perform at the Howard Brubeck Theatre from 1 to 2 p.m. as part of Palomar’s Performing Arts concert hour. For more information, click here.
  • Events Committee Meeting. Join the Associated Student Government for their Events Committee Meeting, occurring from 2:30 to 3:30 p.m. in room SU-203. For more information, click here.
  • Communications Committee Meeting. Join the Associated Student Government for their Communications Committee Meeting, occurring from 2:30 to 3:30 p.m. For more information, click here.
  • Skillshop: Transfer Center: Strategies & Planning (HyFlex). This workshop will highlight the coursework needed for transfer, review university choices, and discuss strategies for successful transfer from Palomar to a university or college. For more information, click here.
  • Your Juris Journey: Navigating Law School Admissions with Ben Kwak from UC Irvine. This virtual webinar will be held from 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. Discover the inside scoop on crafting a standout application and navigating the competitive admissions process. For more information, click here.
  • Men’s Wrestling. Palomar’s men’s wrestling team will play against Cerritos at 7 p.m. as part of a conference. For more information, click here.

Friday, Nov. 3

  • Associated Student Government Meeting. Join the ASG from 11:15 a.m. to 12:45 p.m. in room SU-204 for their weekly meeting. For more information, click here.
  • Applied Music Program. Join the Performing Arts to celebrate the performances of their Applied Music Program students. The event occurs from 12:30 to 1:30 p.m. in the Performance Lab (D10). For more information, click here.
  • Men’s Basketball. Palomar’s men’s basketball team plays against LA Valley. The game starts at 5 p.m. For more information, click here.
  • Men’s Soccer. Palomar’s men’s soccer team goes up against Cuyamaca. The game starts at 6 p.m. For tickets and more information, click here.

Saturday, Nov. 4

  • CSU Application Workshop (Fall 2024). This virtual event will take place on Zoom from 10 to 11 a.m. For more information, click here.
  • Auditions for Crazy For You – The New Gershwin Musical. The Palomar Performing Arts Department is holding auditions for their upcoming musical, Crazy For You, premiering in March. The auditions will take place from 1 to 6 p.m. For more information, click here.

Sunday, Nov. 5

  • Entanglement. The Entanglement Gallery continues to show at the Boehm Gallery. This free gallery is open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. For more information, click here.
  • Football. Palomar’s football team goes up against Southwestern. The game starts at 6 p.m. and will be held at Escondido High School. For tickets and more information, click here.

