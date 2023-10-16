Upcoming Events For the Week of October 16

SAN MARCOS – Palomar College is a busy place to be, and the week of Oct. 16 is full of events. Here’s the scoop.

Monday, Oct. 16:

– Undocu-Week Zoom Webinar: Outreach, support, and college education for undocumented immigrants from – 6 p.m. on Zoom. Register here.

– Virtual Skillshop Understanding the Dangers of Credit Card Debt (SDFLC): The event is held from – 12 p.m. on Zoom. RSVP here.

– ASG Rules Committee Meeting: Held from 12 – 1 p.m. in SU 203.

Tuesday, Oct. 17:

– Free Farmers Market: From 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., fresh fruit, produce, and bread will be available for free while supplies last at the Food & Nutrition Center in room SU-19. PLEASE BRING YOUR OWN BAG!

– Student Health Center Skillshop: Antibiotics for a Cold?: From – 2 p.m., Student Health Center’s Family Nurse Practitioner will explain the difference between a viral and a bacterial infection and why they are treated differently. Students will have an opportunity to ask questions and discuss how to stay healthy this season. This event is held in room NB-1 (San Marcos). Admission is free, but registration is required. Register here.

– ASG Internal Affairs Committee: In room SU 203, from – 3:45 p.m.

– Escondido Campus TLC “Writing a Thesis Statement Workshop”: Need some help writing that midterm essay? Starting at 3 p.m. in Rm. ESC-500B, the Escondido campus, will hold a thesis statement workshop. It’s also a great extra credit opportunity. Register here.

Wednesday, Oct. 18:

– Men’s Water Polo Game: Palomar vs. San Diego Mesa: The game starts at 4 p.m. at San Marcos Campus.

– Women’s Water Polo Game: Palomar vs. San Diego Mesa: The game starts at 2 p.m. at San Marcos Campus.

– Fallbrook Campus is now offering Student Activity Cards: Come to the Fallbrook campus student lounge from – 7 p.m. to get a student activity card. The $15 fee still applies.

Thursday, Oct. 19:

– Free Performing Arts Concert Hour: GRAMMY® Award-winning pianist, Nadia Shpachenko-Gottesman will perform at the Howard Brubeck Theatre at the San Marcos Campus from 1 to 2 p.m. This event is a part of the free concert hour series happening each week at the Brubeck Theatre.

– Free Vaccination Event @ Fallbrook Campus: Flu and COVID-19 vaccination shots will be available, free of charge, to all applicants six months and over. No registration or insurance is required. Located inside Conference Room: FEC-A07 (Inside Student Services Center) from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

– Pathway to Law Information Session: A free information session will be held on Zoom from 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. Check it out if interested in shaping public policy, social justice, or a career in the legal field. Register here.

Friday, Oct. 20:

– Noche Havana: A two-day event created by the Palomar Performing Arts Center, Noche Havana will feature an open dance floor, Cuban food and appetizers, and a salsa dance lesson. It will also showcase the Afro-Cuban/ Brazilian Drum and Dance Ensemble, Agogo, and the World Drum and Dance Program. Doors open at 5 p.m., and the dance performance starts at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are available here.

– Men’s Soccer Game: Palomar vs. San Diego City: Game begins at 7 p.m. Tickets are available here.

Saturday, Oct. 21:

– Noche Havana: Listed above.

Sunday, Oct. 22:

– Time Flies~Rhapsody in Blue: Palomar’s symphony orchestra will perform George Gershwin’s “Rhapsody in Blue” to celebrate its composition nearly 100 years ago. Tickets ($10-$15) are required to attend. The event begins at 2:00 p.m. with a gala reception to follow from 4:00 – 8:00 p.m. (additional ticket required). Tickets can be bought here.