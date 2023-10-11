KKSM – Palomar College’s Radio Station

SAN MARCOS – Palomar Emmy Award-winning KKSM is a student-run radio station that has been airing since 1976 seven days a week, starting at 4 a.m. until midnight.

Zeb Navarro is the adviser for Palomar’s KKSM radio station. Navarro was attending Palomar in 2006 when he found his interest in broadcasting and later went on to manage the radio station.

“It’s just a way to make sure the legacy of KKSM continues…also that there is an advocate here on campus for radio stations and student media,” Navarro states.

Students who join the radio broadcasting class gain various experiences such as voiceovers, marketing, announcing, audio production, sound, and how to deliver a script. Students are able to use those skills and implement them in other industries like radio, podcasting, journalism, or film.

When it comes to the students airing on the radio station, they have a sense of freedom when deciding what they want others to listen to. It is the student’s job to pick the music, set up programming, and pick a topic they want to talk about.

There are internship opportunities that include support staff, on-air DJ, administrative help, music management, and producing post service announcements. KKSM is devoted to bringing in people who are dependable and truly have an interest or passion for radio production.

KKSM is federally licensed, so it’s not only aired on their website, Live365, and Tunein but also on AM 1320.