Palomar’s Hispanic Heritage Month Events Continue

Palomar College will continue to celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month with a variety of events running through the end of October.

Salsa Class

Oct. 10 at 2:30 p.m. in PAC-215

Join Patriceann Mead and Yuri Mendiola for a Salsa dancing experience. No experience is necessary, just be sure to wear your dancing shoes!

¡De aquí y de allá!

Oct. 12 at 1 p.m. in MD-157

A panel of Palomar professionals will share about their indigenous Oaxacan roots, showcasing the diversity of indigenous cultures and discussing coping with multiple identities.

De Colores

Oct. 13 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. in C-1

An art class taught by award-winning San Diego Chicana artist and muralist, Maira Meza, followed by a book signing. Refreshments provided.

ROCA Festival Latino

Oct. 15 from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. at Parking Lot 9

A free event for the whole community featuring Latino culture and food, live performances and music, and education and information. Organized by ROCA Festival Latino.

Transforming HSI Club

Oct. 20 at 1 p.m. in LRC-438

An interactive book club to talk about transforming Palomar into a space that promotes racial equity and social justice.

Noche Havana

Oct. 20 and Oct. 21 at 5 p.m. in the Studio Theatre and Howard Brubeck Courtyard

An evening of Cuban Salsa, Merengue, and Bachata with performances by Agogo, the Afro-Cuban and Brazilian Drum and Dance Ensemble. There will be Cuban food, an open dance floor, music by a local salsa band, and a salsa class. Be sure to wear your dancing shoes! Buy Tickets here.

Deported Veterans

Oct. 26 at 6 p.m. Virtual

A lecture by US Army Veteran, Professor Gomez, sheds light on the lives and journeys of veterans who served our country and were deported. Check here for updates on attendance.

Calaveritas

Oct. 27 at Noon in LRC-438

A special presentation on the history and significance of Dia de Los Muertos. Participants will have the opportunity to decorate their own sugar skulls.

Month Long Events:

Library Displays

Check out a display of works about the history and education of Mexican Americans at the San Marcos LRC, a display of banned books by Hispanic authors at the Escondido Center Library, and a display of works highlighting contributions Mexican Americans have made to American society at the Fallbrook Center Library. The Palomar College library is also featuring a virtual display that can be visited here.

Casa Azul Virtual Tour

Take a virtual tour of Casa Azul: the home of influential artist Frida Kahlo located in Coyoacan, Mexico. The tour will visit Kahlo’s preserved living quarters and the galleries that make up the Frida Kahlo Museum. Check it out here.

¡Presente!: A Latino History in the United States

A virtual exhibit by the Nation Museum of the American Latino explores how Latino history is American history and how Latinas and Latinos have shaped the nation. Check it out here.