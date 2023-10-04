Palomar Governing Board Votes on On-Campus Student Housing

SAN MARCOS — Palomar College awarded a $240,000 dollar grant to Brailsford and Dunlavey to determine the feasibility of on-campus student housing.

Brailsford and Dunlavey is a real estate advisory company. According to the Director of Brailsford and Dunlavey, Michael Quadrino, they focus on primary schools and colleges.

The grant of $240,000 will be used by Brailsford and Dunlavey to survey students, look into surrounding real estate markets, and find good locations and partners to work with.

Using student surveys, Brailsford and Dunlavey can help Palomar College design their student housing to fit student needs and campus culture.

Construction and planning are long processes, and take many years. Another community college, City College in San Diego, started the process and doesn’t expect to have on campus student housing until 2028.