New Food Continues to Roll Onto Campus: Here are the Options

SAN MARCOS – During the week of October 2nd, God Save the Ethiopian Kitchen and Beach’in Boba will be there every day, along with a rotating schedule of different choices.

Below is the schedule:

10/2 WTF Waffles (Menu)

10/3 My Pozole (Menu)

10/4 El Taco Spot (Menu)

10/5 Baby Got Biscuits (Menu)

10/6 Average Joes Burger (Menu)

According to Ann Jenson, the director of business, food trucks will continue to be provided until the permanent food services in the cafe are up and running. However, next week’s schedule has not been confirmed, and it is currently unknown if the food trucks will return next week, the week of October 9th.