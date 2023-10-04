 Press "Enter" to skip to content

Upcoming Palomar events for the first week of October

Published October 4, 2023 by Javier Moreno Colon

SAN MARCOS – As October kicks in, the events and opportunities at Palomar kick-off.

The events include:

Monday, October 2

Free Flu Shots- Currently available for enrolled students, Palomar’s student health center is offering free Flu shots. Walk-ins are available. However, appointments are recommended. For more information. Click here.

Auditions for theatrical play: Palomar’s Theatre Arts Center is hosting auditions from 6 to 9 p.m. The auditions will be for a play titled MANIFEST DESTINITIS based on the classic The Imaginary Invalid. For more information, click here.

Know Your Rights, Undocumented Student Awareness Month: The higher education legal services (HELS) will host a presentation. This presentation will showcase basic rights under the Constitution available to anyone, regardless of your immigration status. Registration is required, and the presentation will be from 12 to 1 p.m., located in LRC-125. For students who can’t make it, there will be another showcasing from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. at the Escondido campus. For more information and to register, click here.

Tuesday, October 3

Gender Exploration & Transitioning Group: Located at Palomar’s Pride Center (ST-72), the group will meet from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. This group is a safe space for those who are questioning their gender identity. Not only that, it is also for those already in the process of social/medical transitioning.

Women’s Soccer: Palomar’s women’s soccer team will go against San Diego City. This game will be at home and will start at 3 p.m. For tickets, click here.

Wednesday, October 4

Men’s Water Polo: Palomar men’s water polo will be going up against Grossmont. This will be a home game, and it starts at 3:30 p.m. For tickets, click here.

Women’s Volleyball: Palomar’s women’s volleyball will go up against Imperial Valley. This will be a home game, and it starts at 5 p.m. For tickets, click here.

Thursday, October 5

Vaccination Event: At our Escondido campus, champions for health will be providing both COVID-19 and Flu immunizations. These are available for ages six months and up. The event will be from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Concert Hour: Palomar Performing Arts hosts free live music every Thursday and will be hosting Peter Gach. Gach will perform from 1 to 2 p.m. at the Howard Brubeck Theatre.

Stupid Fu**king Bird: Palomar’s Performing Arts Center kicks off October with their play Stupid F**king Bird. Performances will be available until Sunday at Palomar’s college studio theatre. Thursday’s performance starts at 7 p.m. For more information and to buy tickets, click here.

Friday, October 6

Mens Soccer: Palomar’s men’s soccer will go up against Southwestern. This will be a home game, and it starts at 3 p.m. For tickets, click here.

Women’s Water Polo: Palomar’s women’s water polo will be going up against Citrus. This will be a home game, and it starts at 1 p.m. For tickets, click here.

Women’s Volleyball: Palomars women’s volleyball will go up against Cuyamaca. This will be a home game, and it starts at 5 p.m. For tickets, click here.

Deadline for EOPS: EOPS is a program that provides financial help for students who have a limited income. They also have many other services that help students with educational barriers. For more information, click here.

Saturday, October 7

A Time For Music: Palomar’s choir will perform at the San Marcos Lutheran Church. A Time For Music will start at 7 p.m. and be directed by John Rusell. For more information and tickets, click here.

Sunday, October 8

Last Showing For A Stupid F**king Bird: From 2:30 to 4:30 p.m., Palomar’s performing arts will be doing the final performance for ‘A Stupid F**king Bird’. For more information and tickets, click here.

