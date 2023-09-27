This Week on Campus

Weekly Meetings

9/25 Comets for Recovery- A free in-person discussion group for those in or interested in recovery from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. in NB-1

9/26 Farmer’s Market- Get produce and bread at the Fallbrook Educational Center from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Be sure to bring your own bag.

9/28 Creating Space/Creando Espacio Support Group- A group focused on offering Latinx/a/o students a supportive space from 12:30 p.m. to 1:30 p.m. via Zoom. Register for attendance via this link.

Celebrating Hispanic Heritage Month

9/25 Legacies of Chicana and Latina Resistance- A Lecture by Professor Padilla on Chicana and Latina women involved in historical social justice movements from 2:30 p.m. to 3:45 p.m. in MD-221

9/26 Musica en el Patio- Latin beats and line dancing in the student union quad presented by the Association of Latinos and Allies for Student Success from noon to 1 p.m. with line dancing at 12:45 p.m.

9/28 Celebrating Hispanic Serving Institutions Leading Nuestra Comunidad- Learn more about Hispanic Serving Institutions and their strategies to drive positive change in a virtual webinar from 2 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. Link for Webinar registration here.

Highlights for the Week

Monday, 9/25

Mindfulness, Meditation and Relaxation- A free skill shop by the Student Wellness Advocacy Group featuring strategies for students to improve wellness, stress, anxiety, and depression from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m. in person in NB-1 or online. Register for attendance here.

Diversity Career Panel- For students interested in the legal field with a panel of working professionals from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m. in room MD-157. Register for attendance here.

Tuesday, 9/26

Blood Drive- The American Red Cross will be on campus Tuesday and Wednesday for a blood drive from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. in LRC-116. Appointments are required. Make one here with the sponsor code: PalomarSM

PLNU Information Session- An in-person Information session for students interested in transferring to Point Loma Nazarene from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. in MD-217. Register for attendance here.

Wednesday, 9/27

Narcan Administration Training- Learn what it is, how to use it, and get a free dose on completion. The free training takes place in NB-1 from 12:30 p.m. to 1 p.m. Register for attendance here.

Thursday, 9/28

Concert Hour with Ed Kornhauser- The Performing Arts Department presents a free hour of music with Ed Kornhauser at 1 p.m. at the Howard Brubeck Theatre Stage.

Transfer Center: Strategies and Planning- a workshop for students interested in transferring or looking for help with successfully transferring from 3 p.m. to 4 p.m. either online or in person in LRC-116. Register for attendance here.

Friday, 9/29

Stupid F**king Bird- Palomar Performing Arts starts its season with the theatrical production of Stupid F**king Bird by Aaron Posner. Opening night is Friday at 7:30 p.m. Showings will be in the Palomar College Studio Theatre on Thursdays, Fridays, and Saturdays at 7:30 p.m. and on Sundays at 2:30 p.m. through Oct 8. Tickets can be purchased here.

Home Games

9/27- Women’s Volleyball vs. San Diego City at 5 p.m.

9/29- Men’s Soccer vs. San Diego Mesa at 7 p.m.

9/ 30 Football vs. Grossmont at 6 p.m.

Campus Tours

9/25 12-1:30

9/26 3-4:30

9/27 12-1:30

9/28 3-4:30

More information here.