Events for the First Week of September

As the new month is approaching rapidly, new events and workshops are coming up in September.

The events are:

CSUSM Representatives, Campus Tour, and Sport Events – Wednesday, September 6

From 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. there is an opportunity to meet with CSUSM representatives in person. Email TransferCenter@palomar.edu with your Palomar ID# and preferred date to ask about transferring.

There is also a campus tour from 12 p.m. and 1:30 p.m.

Women’s volleyball team is playing against The Saddlebacks at 6 p.m.

Campus Tour – Thursday, September 7

Palomar College is holding another campus tour. Make sure to RSVP in the campus tour section in the Palomar website.

Sporting Events – Friday, September 8

Men’s Water Polo are playing against Cerritos at the Golden West Tournament at 8:40 a.m.

Women’s Water Polo team is playing against Mt. San Antonio at 9 a.m. for the Palomar Mini Tournament.

Men’s Water Polo are playing against American River at 11 a.m. at the Golden West Tournament.

Women’s Water Polo are playing against Grossmont at 12:30 p.m. for the Palomar Mini Tournament.

Women’s Volleyball are playing against Bakersfield at Santa Ana College at 2 p.m.

Men’s Water Polo are playing at Golden West at 3:40 p.m. at the Golden West Tournament.

Men’s Soccer are playing in Santa Ana at 4 p.m.

Women’s Volleyball is playing against Long Beach at 4 p.m. at Santa Ana College.

Women’s Soccer are playing at Mt. San Jacinto at 6 p.m.

Sporting Events – Saturday, September 9

Women’s Soccer play at Mt. San Jacinto at 6 p.m.

Men’s Water Polo are playing at the El Camino Mini Tournament at 9 a.m.

Men’s Water Polo are playing against Chaffey in El Camino for the Palomar Mini Tournament at 12:45 p.m.

Football is playing against El Camino at Escondido High School at 2 p.m.

For more information about sporting events and information visit, www.palomarathletics.com