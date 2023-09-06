 Press "Enter" to skip to content
A group of football players tackle each other on the field.

Events for the First Week of September

Published September 6, 2023 by Sofia Alvarez

As the new month is approaching rapidly, new events and workshops are coming up in September.

The events are:

CSUSM Representatives, Campus Tour, and Sport Events – Wednesday, September 6

From 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. there is an opportunity to meet with CSUSM representatives in person. Email TransferCenter@palomar.edu with your Palomar ID# and preferred date to ask about transferring.

There is also a campus tour from 12 p.m. and 1:30 p.m.

Women’s volleyball team is playing against The Saddlebacks at 6 p.m.

Campus Tour – Thursday, September 7

Palomar College is holding another campus tour. Make sure to RSVP in the campus tour section in the Palomar website.

Sporting Events – Friday, September 8

Men’s Water Polo are playing against Cerritos at the Golden West Tournament at 8:40 a.m.

Women’s Water Polo team is playing against Mt. San Antonio at 9 a.m. for the Palomar Mini Tournament.

Men’s Water Polo are playing against American River at 11 a.m. at the Golden West Tournament.

Women’s Water Polo are playing against Grossmont at 12:30 p.m. for the Palomar Mini Tournament.

Women’s Volleyball are playing against Bakersfield at Santa Ana College at 2 p.m.

Men’s Water Polo are playing at Golden West at 3:40 p.m. at the Golden West Tournament.

Men’s Soccer are playing in Santa Ana at 4 p.m.

Women’s Volleyball is playing against Long Beach at 4 p.m. at Santa Ana College.

Women’s Soccer are playing at Mt. San Jacinto at 6 p.m.

Sporting Events – Saturday, September 9

Women’s Soccer play at Mt. San Jacinto at 6 p.m.

Men’s Water Polo are playing at the El Camino Mini Tournament at 9 a.m.

Men’s Water Polo are playing against Chaffey in El Camino for the Palomar Mini Tournament at 12:45 p.m.

Football is playing against El Camino at Escondido High School at 2 p.m.

For more information about sporting events and information visit, www.palomarathletics.com

 

Image Sources

  • Palomar Comets Football: Telescope Staff/The Telescope | All Rights Reserved

