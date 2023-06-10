 Press "Enter" to skip to content

Guest Posts for The Telescope Spring 2023

Published June 10, 2023 by Nick Ng

As part of their class in Journalism 130 with Professor Chuck Buxton, students in the Spring 2023 semester share their stories on multimedia platforms that include videos, audio, animation, and infographics.

Sustain & Maintain by Magaly Alejandro 

Alexis Solorio adjusts her dress design for the 2022 MODA Fashion Show. The dress top is bright pink and the dress bottom is bright blue.
Alexis Solorio adjusts her design for the 2022 MODA Fashion Show, as part of the sustainable fashion movement. (Sophia Partida/IMPACT Magazine)

My blog is about learning to be more sustainable and eco-friendly. By doing this we can better our planet and ourselves. My blogs will cover news, sustainable fashion, and eco-friendly switches that can be made in everyday life. 

Tune In by Jhianysha Gayle Aquipel (Blog-in progress) 

A family of five including a mother, father, two pre-teen daughters, and a young son stand close to each other, gesturing with their hand in sign language "I love you" where the thumb, index finger, and pinkie finger are pointed up.
Ellie Shmilovich, 12, center, a deaf sixth-grader, with parents Heidy Alvarenga and Alon Shmilovich, brother Elias Shmilovich, 9, and sister Estie Shmilovich, 14, say “I love you” in sign language at their home in Reseda. (Gary Coronado/Los Angeles Times/TNS)

Written by a young hard-of-hearing female, this blog contains personal and relative stories from the past and present. As each post accumulates, they capture lessons, dilemmas, struggles, infinite mistakes, and enlightenment as she navigates her life through her disability and experiences.  

 Then and Now by Marray Beddawi 

https://thenandnowblog.godaddysites.com  

President John F. Kennedy and First Lady Jacqueline O. Kennedy sit in the back seat of a convertible car . Texas Gov. John Connally sits in the passenger seat, waving with his right hand. Several Secret Servicemen and reporters and two commercial airplanes are in the background. Black and white photo.
Texas Gov. John Connally waves as the Connallys and Kennedys set off on what would be the presidentÕs final ride on Nov. 22, 1963. (Tom Dillard/Dallas Morning News/MCT)

If you like history and storytelling, you might enjoy my blog which will take you back to the fifties or sixties of the last century, to give you an idea of what problems American society has and what kind of advice it gets from one of the well-known advice columnists Pauline Phillips, who published her column under the name Dear Abby. Let’s go back in time to see their problems, and let’s compare them to ours, maybe we can detect the drastic changes which took place over those years.   

All About Harry by Faith Conant

Harry Styles at a concert wearing sequin and putting his hand on his chest to thank his fans.
Harry Styles in 2023. (Faith Conant/The Telescope)

My blog is dedicated to Harry Styles. In my blog i have posted a little bit already but my future plans for it is too share personal experiences of being a fan as well as keeping updates on what Harry is currently doing/working on.

Get Up and Grow by Katie Condon

 

My blog is about how to grow an edible garden and my own experiences growing mine. Its not as difficult or time consuming as people think and every post talks about a different fruit or veggie.  

Nature’s Helicopters by Rebecca Denti 

A green and gray hummingbird drinks nector from a think, dark pink tubular flower.
A hummingbird enjoys the bright red tubular flowers of a scarlet bugler plant in the Botanic Garden of the Wildlands Conservancy Oak Glen Preserve, April 28, 2014 in Oak Glen, Calif. (Gina Ferazzi/Los Angeles Times/MCT)

My blog is all about hummingbirds history, evolution, where they are now, and hummingbird feeders including ways you can help and improve their changes to survive and their importance to our planet and as pollinators. Hope you enjoy learning about them! 

Wedding Photography and Videography Insider by Saman Dadafshar 

A young Hispanic couple sit together holding in each others' arms. Hearts and other icons are painting on the tiles that make up the planter that they're sitting.
Brittany Castrejon, a survivor of the Route 91 Harvest festival shooting, sits with her fiancé, Jorge Gonzalez-Calvillo, at the Las Vegas Community Healing Garden on Sept. 22, 2022. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal/TNS)

Journey into the Void by Dustin Gil 

My blog post is an overview of the hobby I participate in of exploring historic abandoned mines. It includes a story of a gold mine I went into in my teenage years.  

Get Up and Grow by Abigail Harris 

A pink and purple daylily is near a clump of blue flowers.
Daylilies. (Norman Winter/TNS)

My blog is about how to grow an edible garden and my own experiences growing mine. Its not as difficult or time consuming as people think and every post talks about a different fruit or veggie.  

Align with Lily by Lily Catherine Harris 

A woman sits beneath a large tree in a park with her legs straight and crossed in front of her. Her eyes are closed as if meditating. Her purse/bag is to her left.
Mia St. John meditates at Runnymeade Park on Monday, Aug. 12, 2019 in Winnetka, Calif. (Liz Moughon/Los Angeles Times/TNS)

My blog is all about creating your dream life through different spiritual practices. Some for example including meditation, affirmations, changing your mindset, and much more.  

LGBT Students by Natalie Klopf 

A young woman waves a Pride flag in her right hand next to row of cars with a Pride flag draped on top of the car.
A girl waves rainbow flags as she takes part in the lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender (LGBT) Pride Parade in Pristina on October 12, 2020, demanding “freedom” and “equal rights” in a Muslim majority country with little tolerant views on sexuality. (Photo by ARMEND NIMANI/AFP via Getty Images/TNS)

My blog is about student life as a queer person. 

Photographic Pearls by Emely Lopez 

Palomar photography student Terry Ogden bends forward and peers through a camera on a tripod. He wears a blue and black coat and a fade blue beanie.
Palomar College student Terry Ogden carefully sets up a photograph of an Ancient Bristlecone Pine for his Landscape and Culture class lead by Donna Cosentino, in the White Mountains at Schulman Grove, Oct. 16, 2015. (Brandy Sebastian/The Telescope)

My blog consists of sharing upcoming student photographers at Palomar College and highlighting the incredible artistry of each individual artist! 

Pinch of Love by Christina Mendoza 

A young woman is cooking in her kitchen, slicing chunks of onions with a knife.
Sheila Loesch cuts a carrot at their home in Kirkland, Washington, on Tuesday, Aug. 30, 2022. (Kylie Cooper/The Seattle Times/TNS)

My Blog is Called A pinch of Love, a Dash of Chaos. It is about cooking as a single mom and finding easy recipes to make with kids. 

Coping with Blindness by Raquel Montoya Blog (in progress) 

A blind young man walks with a cane and smiles while a woman is standing to his left with her right hand on his left shoulder. She looks to her left.
Jake Lapp, with professor Annie Sciolla, will finish a class at Rowan University this month. (Alejandro A. Alvarez/The Philadelphia Inquirer/TNS)

The name of my blog I have been working on throughout the semester is called Coping With Blindness. It is about how I was able to succeed without my sight and when I was writing my blog, it taught me that I can live the life I want. Blindness is not what holds me back 

The Moral by Alexis Stegerman 

A wooden figure of Jesus Christ carries a wooden cross. Two wooden figures of women in robes are in front of him. One is standing and one is kneeling.
A new book, “The DaVinci Code,” is a talking point in Orange County. The bestseller book revisits the relationship of Jesus and Mary Magdalene. Here, at the Anglican Catholic Church of Saint Mary Magdalene in Orange, California, an artist’s depictions of the stations of the cross includes Jesus Christ carrying his cross and being visited by the “Holy Women”. The holy women were a group of women who followed Christ during his ministry and served him. (Bruce Chambers/Orange County Register)

My blog is a Christian based blog where the main focus is helping Christians navigate new societal standards as well as ideologies, also how to deal with concepts such as false religious guilt, etc.  

Shellbell Travels by Shelby Ann Vought 

A road winds over a cliff that is above an ocean. The sky is blue that almost matches the ocean.
California Highway 1, shown here in 2021, hugs the coastline near Big Sur’s Limekiln State Park. (Brian van der Brug/Los Angeles Times/TNS)

The name of my blog is “big blue world”, and the blog is about me and how traveling is something i love and how it impacts my life. I talk about all of the places I have been to. I also talk about all of the places that I am interested in going to.

