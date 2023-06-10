Guest Posts for The Telescope Spring 2023

As part of their class in Journalism 130 with Professor Chuck Buxton, students in the Spring 2023 semester share their stories on multimedia platforms that include videos, audio, animation, and infographics.

Sustain & Maintain by Magaly Alejandro

My blog is about learning to be more sustainable and eco-friendly. By doing this we can better our planet and ourselves. My blogs will cover news, sustainable fashion, and eco-friendly switches that can be made in everyday life.

Tune In by Jhianysha Gayle Aquipel (Blog-in progress)

Written by a young hard-of-hearing female, this blog contains personal and relative stories from the past and present. As each post accumulates, they capture lessons, dilemmas, struggles, infinite mistakes, and enlightenment as she navigates her life through her disability and experiences.

Then and Now by Marray Beddawi

https://thenandnowblog.godaddysites.com

If you like history and storytelling, you might enjoy my blog which will take you back to the fifties or sixties of the last century, to give you an idea of what problems American society has and what kind of advice it gets from one of the well-known advice columnists Pauline Phillips, who published her column under the name Dear Abby. Let’s go back in time to see their problems, and let’s compare them to ours, maybe we can detect the drastic changes which took place over those years.

All About Harry by Faith Conant

My blog is dedicated to Harry Styles. In my blog i have posted a little bit already but my future plans for it is too share personal experiences of being a fan as well as keeping updates on what Harry is currently doing/working on.

Get Up and Grow by Katie Condon

My blog is about how to grow an edible garden and my own experiences growing mine. Its not as difficult or time consuming as people think and every post talks about a different fruit or veggie.

Nature’s Helicopters by Rebecca Denti

My blog is all about hummingbirds history, evolution, where they are now, and hummingbird feeders including ways you can help and improve their changes to survive and their importance to our planet and as pollinators. Hope you enjoy learning about them!

Wedding Photography and Videography Insider by Saman Dadafshar

Journey into the Void by Dustin Gil

My blog post is an overview of the hobby I participate in of exploring historic abandoned mines. It includes a story of a gold mine I went into in my teenage years.

Align with Lily by Lily Catherine Harris

My blog is all about creating your dream life through different spiritual practices. Some for example including meditation, affirmations, changing your mindset, and much more.

LGBT Students by Natalie Klopf

My blog is about student life as a queer person.

Photographic Pearls by Emely Lopez

My blog consists of sharing upcoming student photographers at Palomar College and highlighting the incredible artistry of each individual artist!

Pinch of Love by Christina Mendoza

My Blog is Called A pinch of Love, a Dash of Chaos. It is about cooking as a single mom and finding easy recipes to make with kids.

Coping with Blindness by Raquel Montoya Blog (in progress)

The name of my blog I have been working on throughout the semester is called Coping With Blindness. It is about how I was able to succeed without my sight and when I was writing my blog, it taught me that I can live the life I want. Blindness is not what holds me back

The Moral by Alexis Stegerman

My blog is a Christian based blog where the main focus is helping Christians navigate new societal standards as well as ideologies, also how to deal with concepts such as false religious guilt, etc.

Shellbell Travels by Shelby Ann Vought

The name of my blog is “big blue world”, and the blog is about me and how traveling is something i love and how it impacts my life. I talk about all of the places I have been to. I also talk about all of the places that I am interested in going to.