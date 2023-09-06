A New Library for a New Semester

SAN MARCOS — New digital databases, updated hours, reorganized floors, and several new library arrivals are what has changed at the Library this semester.

According to Alexandra Doyle Baur, Associate Professor and Outreach Librarian, “The library has partnered with Libby.” Libby is a state-wide digital library system and has a large collection of digital books, films, and other materials. Additionally, the Library is working with GOOD DOCS, an award winning collection of digital films, and UpToDate Anywhere, a medical support database. A full list of new databases can be found here.

Starting Labor Day, San Marcos campus library hours will change. From Monday to Thursday the library will be open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. On Friday, hours will be 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. and Saturday on 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

The library floor organization has also been changed. Now S.T.A.R Tutoring and testing are both located on the 2nd floor. The no-cost Math and Science Learning Center can be found on the 3rd floor.

There are also several new arrivals at the library. For a full list of new books, movies, and other materials click here.