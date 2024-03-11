“Dune: Part 2,” The Best Sci-Fi Movie Of All Time?

Masterclass acting, mind bending cinematography, brilliant writing, and overall astounding storytelling can be found in Denis Villeneuve’s “Dune: Part Two.” A movie that might go down as the best sci-fi film ever made, that you absolutely need to see.

“Dune: Part Two” is a movie that has been highly anticipated from the second that people saw Villeneuve’s “Dune: Part One,” which was cleverly marketed as just “Dune.” So when the credits rolled on part one, viewers and critics alike were already checking to see if Villeneuve was going to be making part two. And when part two was given the green light, the anticipation began.

Originally, “Dune: Part Two” was supposed to hit theaters in November, 2023, but due to some production set backs, we had to wait until March to see it. Worth the wait? Absolutely.

I don’t think I’ve ever been so taken away by a film the way that “Dune: Part Two” took me away. The visuals, the acting, the sound design, all transport the viewer to the heat and sand of the planet Arrakis, and the bright and colorless world of Geidi Prime. For two and a half hours, I was sitting stunned with my jaw dropped watching this film.

And I have to give Villeneuve props for making this project, because a novel like Frank Herbert’s “Dune” is one that is so beloved and revered. Villeneuve not only kept close to the source material, but also provided his own takes given that it’s his adaptation. But it’s a tight rope of a line to walk, with any kind of overstep into keeping strictly to the novel or into making the story your own, possibly tanking the success Villeneuve finds in this.

The visuals that Villeneuve and his cinematographer Greg Fraser bring to the screen are so awe-inspiring that I genuinely can not stop thinking about this film. And the amazing visuals combined with the spectacular head rattling original score by the one and only Hans Zimmer, makes this a film you have to see in theatre. Even all of the little sound design choices made by Zimmer and Villeneuve feel so otherworldly that you literally feel transported to another planet.

Now that I’ve sung the praise to Villeneuve, I have to give another round of praise to the actors who brought these iconic characters to life. Timothée Chalamet going from a humble and loving 17-year-old Paul Atreides, to a fanatic all-knowing messiah was incredible to watch. Austin Butler’s portrayal of Paul’s antithesis, the psychotic Feyd-Rautha was both terrifying and impossible to look away from.

Unfortunately, I feel like Zendaya is very underutilized in this film. Especially since how heavily she’s used in the marketing of both of these films, you’d expect her to have more lines. But her character is pretty strictly reserved to a secondary role that serves more as a way-marker for the main character, Pal.

But the stand-out performance for me has to be Javier Bardem as Stilgar, one of Paul’s mentors and believers. Seeing how his faith in Paul bordered between belief and fanaticism was so entertaining to watch. I loved how after Paul would do literally anything, it would cut to Stilgar calling him “Lisan Al Gaib” or saying, “As written,” in reference to the film’s prophecy. Bardem stole pretty much every scene that he was in.

“Dune: Part Two” is honestly one of the most amazing pieces of cinema that I’ve ever seen, and definitely the best that I’ve seen in theatre. Every single part of it is done to perfection. I seriously cannot give this film the credit it deserves. If you haven’t already, do yourself a favor and get tickets to go and see this because it truly is a once in a lifetime experience to be a part of.