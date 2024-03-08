Women’s Basketball Shows Out in First Playoff Game against Santa Barbara.

Palomar’s Women’s Basketball came out on top in their first playoff game, soundly beating the Santa Barbara Vaqueros with a final score of 83-58 last Saturday, March 2.

This game stuck to the dominating beat that rang through the season, marking the 18th game in which the team has won with a 15 or more point lead.

This game also marked the 275th win for the team’s head coach, Leigh Marshall, who was named this year’s PCAC (Pacific Coast Athletic Conference) coach of the year.

The game started off more competitive than it ended. At the half, Palomar only held a 3-point lead. It was only until after the half that Palomar really took off.

Navaeh Mageo and Brooke Quintana, who both are guards, were a big part in widening their lead. They scored most points for the team at 16 a pop.

Mackenzie Kozina, who plays both guard and forward, was right behind them at 15 points. She also was a defensive force and led her team in steals with 6.

Another big reason the Comets were able to get ahead was their rebounds. Palomar out-rebounded Santa Barbara 50 to 35.

Angelina De Leon, another one of Palomar’s guards, led the team in rebounds with a total of 13. Not only did she get the most rebounds, but she also recorded a double-double with 14 points scored. This is the second double she’s recorded this season.

Palomar’s next playoff game will be March 9. They will play Glendale Community College, who coincidentally, just like Santa Barbara, are also called the “Vaqueros”.