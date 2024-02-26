A Student’s Life and His Advice for Palomar Students

Christopher Flores, a 18-year-old first year student has spent the last year focused on his business economics major. He believes that Palomar sets him up for not only present success but, most importantly, future success.

“Being surrounded by opportunities for success make me feel confident in my situation and the situations I will find myself in,” Flores said. Flores hopes to bring his skills and successes into the business world where his interest in music business can drive his career forward.

Flores has enjoyed his time here at Palomar and has a piece of advice for new or struggling students.

“Focus on your independence, this is where you find your future. It’s a test to see how you can function in the real world, don’t lose focus of that,” Flores said.