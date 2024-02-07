Student Government: Tackling the First Week of The Semester

SAN MARCOS — Palomar’s Associated Student Government (ASG) met for the first time this semester on Friday, Feb. 2 in which they discussed events that will take place in the upcoming weeks.

At the meeting, MiraCosta Trustee, Kenneth Pilco made a proposal for ASG to co-sponsor. MiraCosta Student Trustee, Kenneth Pilco, band the appointment of Derek Belvins as a new senator of Palomar’s Associated Student Government.

Advisor Brooke Beckett announced that there will be a Comet Hour at the Rancho Bernardo Campus on Feb. 21 from 3 p.m. – 4 p.m. Students can hang out, eat, and socialize with their peers during this hour. She said she hopes to be able to have more Comet Hours around other campuses throughout the semester.

ASG also discussed Club Rush, the upcoming event this week Feb. 6 and 7 from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. in which clubs at Palomar come together for this event and showcase their club to students.

These clubs are open to students all around campus and gives them the opportunity to interact with their peers and make new friends.

After finishing up the talk about upcoming events, Kenneth Pilco, MiraCosta Student Trustee, presented to the ASG council his solutions for what many perceived as an unfair payment plan for student workers.

According to Pilco, community college student workers receive monthly payments that are not sufficient for their way of life. Many student workers are parents and are forced to work multiple jobs in order to account for the many weeks between their student job payments.

Pilco received a passing vote by the ASG for his solutions and looks for the same approval from his own school of MiraCosta.

As the meeting progressed, ASG Chairman Christopher Garcia-Mendez motioned to move into agenda eleven, where incoming senator Derek Blevins faced questions by ASG members before they held their vote regarding his appointment.

When asked about who he was as a person, Blevins talked about his interest in helping out the student government and his love of being involved with the Palomar campus.

Blevins received a unanimous vote of approval and was appointed to the open Senate position and took a seat at the ASG meeting table.