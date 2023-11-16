The Guy Behind the Sign: Mattenai Philip

SAN MARCOS– In this episode of Telescope Talks, Telescope staff spoke to Palomar student Mattenai Philip. Staff members Sofia Alvarez, Josh Miranda, and Yanna Baradin look into why he began holding his “Are You Going to Heaven? Free Test” sign. This podcast also explores what inspired him, how he began, why he is here at Palomar, and the message he hopes to share with students.

Featured music is “Copyright Free Music – Back Ground Music For Videos” by @podcastbackgroundmusic.