Upcoming Events for The Week of November 6th

Wednesday, Nov. 8th:

– Skillshop: DACA Overview and Know Your Rights: (10:00 – 11:00 a.m.) Held at LRC-116 at San Marcos

– CSU Application Workshop: (12:00 – 1:00 p.m.) Online via Zoom

-Skillshop: Tylenol, NSAIDS, or Aspirin – Which One do I Take?: (2:00 – 4:00 p.m.) Held at NB-1 at San Marcos

– Women’s Volleyball at Cuyamaca: (6:00 p.m. PST)

Thursday, Nov. 9th:

– Popcorn Thursdays: (8:30 a.m. – 2:00 p.m.) Located at SU- 19 in San Marcos

– Finance Committee Meeting: (9:30 – 10:30 a.m.) Located on the San Marcos campus.

– Vaccination Event: (10:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m.) Outdoors by the Student Health Center.

– UC Berkeley College of Engineering Meet and Greet: (11:00 a.m – 12:00 p.m.) Online

– Pride Center Game Day: (12:00 – 5:00 p.m.) Located at ST-74

– Creating Space / Creando Espacio Support Group: (12:30 – 1:30 p.m.) Online

– Cracow Duo: Kalinowski and Szlezler – Concert Hour: (1:00 – 2:00 p.m.) Located at the Howard Brubeck Theatre in San Marcos.

-UC Application Workshop: (2:00 – 3:00 p.m.) Online

– Men’s Water Polo vs LA Valley: (9:00 a.m. PST) Located at Citrus College

– Women’s Basketball vs Long Beach: (4:00 p.m. PST) Located at Mt. San Jacinto College

Friday, Nov. 10th:

– Inter-Club Council Meeting: (9:00 – 10:00 a.m.) Located at SU-204 in San Marcos.

– Finance Committee Meeting: (9:00 – 10:00 a.m.) Located at SU-203 at San Marcos.

– ASG Meeting: (11:15 a.m. – 12:45 p.m. PST) Located at SU-204 at San Marcos

– Women’s Basketball vs Antelope Valley: (11:00 a.m. PST) Located at Mt. San Jacinto College

– Women’s Soccer at Imperial Valley: (5:30 p.m. PST)

Saturday, Nov. 11th:

– Football at San Diego Mesa: (6:00 p.m. PST)