Palomar Comets Bring in Mixed Results

The Palomar Comets sports teams had a mixed week with more losses than wins.

Soccer

The men’s soccer team suffered a loss of 2-1 against Cuyamaca in an away game on Oct.10, followed by a resounding home game win of 7-0 against Imperial Valley on Oct. 13.

The women’s soccer team brought home a solid win against Imperial Valley on Oct. 13 with a final score of 6-1.

Water Polo

The men’s water polo team dominated in an away game against San Diego Miramar on Oct. 11 with a final score of 21-5.

The women’s water polo team was defeated 13-21 by San Diego Miramar in an away game on Oct. 11, followed by a second away game loss of 5-17 against Cypress on Oct. 14.

Both water polo teams attended the Cerritos Mini-Tournament at Cerritos College on Oct. 13 with no success. The men’s team played West Valley with a final score of 5-20 and Cerritos with a final score of 5-10. The women’s team played West Valley with a final score of 3-14 and Cerritos with a close final score of 12-13.

Wrestling

The wrestling team was met with defeat in a home match against Mt. SAC on Oct.11 with a final count of 35-21.

Volleyball

The women’s volleyball team secured a win of 1-3 in a home game against Southwestern on Oct. 13

Football

The football team yielded to Saddleback on Oct. 14 in an away game loss of 10-48.