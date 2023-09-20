Campus Closed on Friday

This Friday, Palomar College is shutting its doors to celebrate Native American Day. Classes will not be in session, and campus amenities will not be available.

The history of Native American Day goes back to 1939, when California Governor George Olson declared October 1st Native American Day. Later, in 1968 Governor Ronald Reagan signed a resolution making the fourth Friday in September Native American Day. In 2021, Native American Day was made a judicial holiday.