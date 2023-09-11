What’s the Deal With Campus Tours?

SAN MARCOS — As the new Semester is starting, Palomar College is offering tours for new students.

From now until Sept 18, tours are scheduled every weekday. Tours are available on Mondays and Wednesdays from noon to 1:30 p.m. On Tuesdays and Thursdays, tours take place from 3 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Even though classes have started, students can still benefit from a campus tour, according to the outreach department. Tours cover student amenities, buildings, and room locations.

To tour other campuses, such as the Escondido, Fallbrook, and Rancho Bernardo Education Centers, RSVP and choose your time on the Palomar College website.

According to tour guide Kayla Mere, people of all ages come on tours, from adults returning to school, to middle school students. Campus tours are also rarely crowded, usually no more than 10 people, Mere said.

Students can schedule a tour by RSVPing on Palomar College’s website through their outreach services or their outreach number, 3756. Tours start at the TLC.