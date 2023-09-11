Healthcare Services Offered by Palomar

SAN MARCOS — At Palomar there are a variety of health services offered to students for free or at a reduced cost.

Students are eligible to receive these services for free if they have paid a Health Service Fee and are currently enrolled. Health services offered can be broken into three different categories: Behavioral Health, Medical Health and Health Promotion.

Behavioral Health Counseling Services (BHCS) are open for those looking for a safe space to express any concerns such as depression, stress, anxiety, relationships and family concerns. Professional staff offer individualized therapy in a confidential environment. Therapy is modeled around the patient. They provide individual, couples, as well as group counseling.

The number of sessions is also dependent on the individual. A counselor will determine if longer term services are needed. You can directly get in contact with Student Health Centers at (760) 891-7530 or BHCS at (760) 891-7531 as well as through their patient portal online.

Apart from mental health support, Palomar offers services to those dealing with addiction, sexual assault, self-esteem, as well as body image issues.

Individuals currently “in recovery, thinking about recovery or looking to know more about addictions and recovery,” as stated on Palomar’s website, have the option to attend Comets for Recovery, a weekly in-person discussion group. Meeting days start on Monday, Sept. 11 located on the San Marcos Campus NB Building, Room 1 from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. If you are “questioning your gender identity or beginning the process of social and/or medical transitioning,” there is a safe space for you as well.

Every first and third of the month, Gender Exploration and Transitioning Group meet on the San Marcos campus in the Pride Center ST-72 from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. This group discusses and explores personal challenges, “benefits and tips in finding gender euphoria,” as stated in the health promotion event on Palomar’s website.

It is important to note that some groups are not professional therapy. If you are seeking a therapist, you can directly contact BHCS online or in person on the San Marcos campus in the NB-2 building.

Students looking for medical services can stop by the HC building on the San Marcos campus or schedule an appointment by calling (760) 891-7530. There are a wide range of basic medical services offered such as nurse visits, physician appointments, first aid care, health education, health screening, immunizations and community referrals.

Students trying to pursue childcare can now enroll children ages six months to five years in the Early Childhood Education Lab School at both the San Marcos and Escondido campus locations. Childcare is open to the community; all families interested must submit the Wait List Application form as there are limited spaces.

Palomar offers programs to fit student needs or for those curious about community groups. For life-threatening emergencies or immediate responses, call 911. For other urgent needs, students can reach out to San Diego Access and Crisis Line for free assistance, around the clock at (888) 724-7240.