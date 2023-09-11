Upcoming events for the Second Week of September

SAN MARCOS – As September unfolds, so are the events and opportunities at Palomar.

Some events are:

Campus Tour – Monday, September 11.

Campus tour from 12:00 p.m. to 1:30 p.m.

Tuesday, September 12.

Farmers Market

Need fresh produce and bread? Palomar will have a Farmers Market from 10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. just outside the cafeteria area. For more information, click here.

Mens Soccer

The Palomar Men’s Soccer team will play against Santiago Canyon at 7:00 p.m. at Palomar. For tickets and more information, click here.

Club Rush.

For students looking to join the many clubs that Palomar offers, Palomar will be holding its first club rush of the semester. The club rush will be from 10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. in front of the cafeteria area. For more information on clubs or if you are looking to start a club, click here.

Wednesday, September 13.

Club Rush

Last chance to experience club rush from 10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. in front of the cafeteria area.

Thursday, September 14.

Counseling Services.

Creating space/Creando Espacio is a weekly support group offering Latinx/a/o students a space to communicate and gather. Registration is required, and meetings are held Via Zoom every Thursday at 12:30 p.m. For more information, click here.

Palomar’s Performing Arts Free Concert

Palomar’s Howard Brubeck Theatre hosts free live music events every Thursday at 1 p.m. for students. Will be hosting the Soto Six, a San Diego live Jazz Band. For more information, click here.



Friday, September 15.

Mens Soccer

Men’s Soccer team will play against El Camino At 7:00 p.m. at Palomar. For tickets and more information, click here.

