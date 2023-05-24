This Year in Palomar Baseball

The 2022-2023 school year has seen the men’s baseball team have huge success across the board and its players’ hard work did not go unrecognized.

Eight players from the Comets made it on to the Pacific Coast Athletic Conference (PCAC) All-Conference list. Jack Sanders was awarded the PCAC Player of the Year with 9 home runs this season. Kyle Carr went 7-0 with 61 strikeouts and a 2.30 ERA. Mike Villani got 11 strikeouts and a 0.67 ERA. Noah Lazuka had five home runs and a .448 AVG. Ian Halverson had a .373 AVG and one home run. Carter Hain had a .377 AVG and seven home runs. Caden Szuba had a .368 AVG and 25 runs batted in. Quincy Scott had a .438 with six home runs.

Palomar’s Comets are also saying goodbye to some of their players who committed to a four-year university. Quincy Scott commit to UC Santa Barbara, Logan Herrera commit to St. Cloud State, Mike Villani commit to Long Beach State, Justin Flannery commit to Menlo College, Sebastian Castro and Derek Augenstein commit to Chaminade University.

After going 34-8 overall this season, the Comets have until next spring to keep in shape and bring another successful season. But for now, the PCAC all stars get to celebrate their accomplishments and say farewell to their leaving players.