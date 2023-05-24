Photography Department seeking submissions.

“Did You Find It?” 2023 Palomar College Photography Exhibition

The Palomar College Photography Department is delighted to announce the upcoming exhibition, “Did You Find It?,” sponsored by the department. This exhibition invites college students from San Diego County to submit their photography works centered around the theme. Whether it’s a personal journey, a search for truth, or an escape from reality, photographers are encouraged to share their interpretations through traditional or digital photography.

The exhibition will be held from July 8 to August 5, 2023 at the Escondido Arts Partnership Municipal Gallery, located in downtown Escondido, CA. This prestigious gallery, operated by the Escondido Arts Partnership (EAP), is a 501(c)(3) non-profit arts agency established in 1995. Their mission is to enhance the quality of life in the San Diego region through offering diverse artistic, educational, social, and entertainment experiences.

The Escondido Arts Partnership Municipal Gallery serves as a vibrant hub for the arts, attracting approximately 2,000 visitors per month. The gallery provides free ongoing arts education, monthly exhibitions with free entry, and a performance space for various artistic endeavors. Its commitment to fostering a rich artistic community aligns perfectly with the vision of the “Did You Find It?” exhibition.

To participate in the exhibition, college students are invited to submit one image in .JPG format, no larger than 5 Mb, to didyoufinditsubmission@gmail.com. The submission email should include the artist’s full name, contact information, and the school they are currently enrolled in.

The selection process will be conducted by a jury composed of advanced photography students at Palomar College. This ensures a discerning and insightful selection of works that embody the theme of the exhibition. Selected artists will receive detailed instructions regarding the delivery of their artwork.

“Did You Find It?” is organized by students of the Professional Practices class at Palomar College, providing an invaluable opportunity for students to showcase their photography skills and market their artwork within various creative industries. This exhibition follows the success of the 2019 iteration, titled “Unseen, Unnoticed, Unheard,” which featured the compelling work of Palomar students exploring the eponymous theme.

Mark your calendars for the “Did You Find It?” exhibition and immerse yourself in the captivating world of college photography. For more information and updates, please visit the Escondido Arts Partnership Municipal Gallery’s official website. You can also follow @didyoufinditexhibition on Instagram or contact didyoufinditsubmission@gmail.com.