Coach Craft speaks on the success of the regular season

SAN MARCOS – For the softball program at Palomar, the regular season wrapped up as one of the best seasons they have had in 45 years. The team finished their last game 36-1 overall and 12-0 in the conference.

Coach Craft talked about how she felt about this season, she said, “The team has had a lot of success throughout the regular season, but is really excited about playoffs & being in a position to compete for another state championship! We have the best pitching staff, a tough catcher behind the plate, one of the most productive offenses in the state with a blend of speed and power and it has been a lot of fun watching this team’s confidence build throughout the season.”

She added, “The craziest part of this season was being displaced off-campus due to the construction of the new softball stadium. I believe that has made this year’s team stronger, have the ability to adapt and be more flexible, and believe they can overcome many obstacles due to the challenges we’ve faced this season with facilities, rain, and practice/game scheduling. I’m so proud of what this team has overcome and accomplished this season despite the circumstances this year.”

When asked about the team’s game against Imperial Valley, she said, “We finished our games against Imperial Valley with two run-rule wins (18-0 & 14-0). India Caldwell pitched a perfect game in the 18-0 win-her first in her career as a Comet.”

Coach Craft also spoke about other players from the Imperial Valley game that helped the team take the win. “Then in game 2 of the doubleheader, freshman Giulianna Clavel pitched a 1-hit shutout in our 14-0 win. We had multiple home runs hit by lefty hitters; Jonessa Hebreo, Carlee Herrmann, and Alexis Ruelas. Shortstop Elisa Haas was 7-for-8 with 5 run’s batted in at the plate. That completed our regular season with 2 big road wins down in the Imperial Valley Desert”. She said.

The softball season is officially over after team felt short in the state final. To watch the CCCAA Softball State championship game game, click here.