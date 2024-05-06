Jimi Jame$ & Wow Jones: “Parish’s” Producing Power Couple

JimiJame$, singer-songwriter-composer-music producer in partnership with the award-winning music director-producer-composer Wow Jones, is a power couple in the music industry. Their music production on the recently released AMC series “Parish” is a huge stepping stone in their careers.

“Parish,” a crime drama series produced by Danny Brocklehurst and Sunu Gonera was inspired by BBC One series “The Driver”. Starring actor Giancarlo Esposito as “Parish”, who also plays Gus Fring in “Breaking Bad”, the show was getting a lot of attention because of Esposito’s popularity. “5 stars simply because it stars Giancarlo Esposito!!!”, Lorraine Hayden said in a review.

Jones and Jame$ have grown so much wisdom and knowledge reflecting on their time with “Parish.”

“We are both really proud that we were able to commit to such a huge task…I think it takes some balls, excuse my French, to step into a position like that, and deliver,” Jame$ said.

“When we started dating, we put our heads together to see how we could be business partners, and how we could grow our life together doing what we love,” Jame$ said.

Now continuing their love story, Jame$ and Jones have created their ultimate lifestyle through their love of music.

Jones and Jame$ started their careers in the recording business as artists and music producers. Now, they have made their way into TV and film.

“ A part of our core values, we like to keep things in decency and order. We like to keep things streamline, so when we got into tv and film,it was a breath of fresh air,” Jones said.

“93% of the U.S. population listens to music…In fact, 75% of Americans say they actively choose to listen to music, to watch TV (73%),” according to a study by Nielsen’s Music.

“Oftentimes we watch movies or television…and we don’t really pay attention to the music, we just understand how the music makes us feel…this experience we were got a chance to really paint the picture and intentionally pre-project emotions onto people watching,” Jones said.

Jame$’ song “Golden Offer,” produced by Jones, was featured in episode three of Parish. As they created this song specifically for the show, it was an amazing feeling for them to have it incorporated into the film.

Jame$ and Jones are continuing their creative music careers and living on their love story.

Instagram: @jimijamesbxtch and @mrwowjones