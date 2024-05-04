Out and proud

SAN MARCOS — Celebrate Pride Week at Palomar Collage as the Pride Center hosts an event filled with entertainment for students to have the experience of a lifetime.

Candy Land comes to life at Palomar’s Queer Prom for students in the LGBTQ community on May 9 on the fourth floor of the Learning Resource Center from 4 to 6 p.m. During the event, there will be a green carpet, food, music, dancing, photo booths, and a best-dressed contest.

Pride Center assistant Dylan Davison described the prom as a place where “students can anticipate a lively and enjoyable evening.”

After the success of last year’s Queer Prom, the Pride Center wanted to bring it back this year with a new theme.

“Compared to the previous year, this year’s event is slightly less formal with a Candyland theme, offering a more relaxed atmosphere. Nonetheless, it promises to be a delightful experience for everyone,” Davison said.

Lisette Lasater, board member of the Pride Center, said the goal of the event is to “Create an opportunity for students in the LGBTQ community on campus to celebrate prom especially since some of them didn’t get to enjoy the event in high school.”

Lasater said she is looking forward to “seeing the candy land theme and seeing the students enjoy themselves.”

The Pride Center’s mission is to allow students to explore themselves along with feeling comfortable on campus.

“It provides students with a safe space to express themselves, connect with like-minded peers, and discover a second home,” said Davison.

Throughout the Pride Center, Davison said “students can engage in enriching discussions, enjoy engaging activities, and access invaluable resources such as our Gender Exploration support group.”

For more information on the Pride Center, check out the website here.