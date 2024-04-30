The MODA Fashion Show will keep attendees in the loop

This year’s MODA Fashion Show plans to bring change and creativity with a new stage.

The annual MODA Fashion Show will occur on May 10 at 7 p.m. in the Student Union. Tickets can be purchased for $10 before the event through the Fashion Department or for $15 the day of. The show will feature designers from various backgrounds and looks, from casual daywear to elaborate editorial pieces. It will also include live music and a new, longer runway to highlight the models.

The stage design is the most significant change in this year’s fashion show. In previous years, the stage has remained inside the Student Union building. The fashion show project manager, Sydney McMullan, and her team took a different approach. A staging team member suggested that having a more extended stage would be more intriguing for members, and the team agreed.

“We’ve chosen to loop the stage outside for a more interactive experience,” McMullan said. “This will be a new dynamic not only for our team, but the models, photographers, and staging team. We’ve decided it’s time to finally push for something more creative and challenging,” McMullan said.

McMullan said April is a “month of chaos for the Fashion 126 team.” In addition to stage design, other tasks for the show included magazine shoots, model casting, and promoting on social media.



“There are many little details that cannot go unnoticed, as well as a lot of hiccups that appear which we all have to learn and flex,” McMullan said. “This process has been extremely gratifying, however, and seeing our work come from inspirational photos and notes come to life is rewarding.”

Another feature of the show will be the focus on sustainability. It is not a requirement, but the option allows some designers to incorporate more reusable methods in their looks. To McMullam, these looks show the designer’s creativity while promoting new ideologies.

As a fashion merchandising and journalism major, McMullan wants the show to impact students. She wants to raise awareness for the fashion program and show that it matters as much as STEM majors.

“Fashion as a viable career is rather underrepresented (I feel), and it’s a pathway many individuals could enjoy as well as be successful in,” McMullan said.

For more information, visit the Fashion Department’s Instagram.