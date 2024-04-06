Telescope Talks: Rating Palomar’s Food Court

From 0 to 5 stars, The Telescope staff give their opinions on new food court options for the spring 2024 semester.

Editors Rachel Hyman, Sofia Alvarez, and Alex Ortega dive into all things taste-testing and star-ratings for this episode of Telescope Talks. The student reporters review the food quality, pricing, and convenience produced by the Palomar College cafeteria.

This episode of Telescope Talks was produced by Rachel Hyman, Sofia Alvarez, and Alex Ortega; Edited by Sofia Alvarez. The music featured was Once in Paris – Pumppupthemind. Telescope Talks is a product of The Telescope, Palomar College’s independent, student-run newspaper.