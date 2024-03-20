The Coffee Spot is the new spot on campus

SAN MARCOS — The Coffee Spot is the new hot spot at Palomar for students looking to grab a coffee after an almost year-long wait.

Last semester, the struggle to find coffee on campus was real. When re-opening the food court for spring 2024, Palomar also decided to open a coffee shop in the Student Union.

The Coffee Spot sells all types of coffee, from traditional drinks to extravagant lattes. A shot of espresso, a simple house coffee, a specialty honey cinnamon latte, and boba tea are all available for order at the new store on campus.

The Coffee Spot also has bagels and pastries for sale. One of their most popular drinks is the lavender vanilla latte, according to the employees.

The Coffee Spot’s first hire, Maddie Taylor, was brought on by an independent contractor at the beginning of the semester. She helped open the store and currently works as the store’s manager. Two others were then also hired, Liz Prowse and Emily Smedley.

When the location first opened up, business was slow. “A lot of people didn’t know we were here,” Taylor said. Since then, The Coffee Spot has gained more and more traction. Palomar students use it as access to convenient and well-made coffee.

The Coffee Spot encourages students to take pictures of their coffee and post them on their social media. “We are open, come in and post us on social media,” Taylor said.

The Coffee Spot is open Monday through Thursday, from 8 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.