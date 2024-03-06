About the Musical: Crazy For You

Palomar Performing Arts will perform the tap musical, Crazy For You, directed by the Founder of Moonlight Stage Productions, Kathy Brombacher.

The musical follows a young New York Banker, Bobby Child, played by Joshua Bradford who is sent to Nevada to foreclose on a rundown theater. There he meets Polly Baker, played by Sarah Schechter, the daughter of the theater’s owner.

Polly Baker immediately takes a dislike to Bobby Child, but he falls for her and vows to save the theater and win Polly’s heart.

The Telescope had the opportunity to speak with the director, Kathy Brombacher, who has directed two other musicals for Palomar’s Performing Arts, Little Shop of Horrors and Mamma Mia!

Also having interviews with actors, Sarah Schechter, who plays Polly Baker, the leading lady of the musical, and Lance Holmes, who plays Moose, a lovable cowboy with a heart of gold.

Being the founder of Moonlight Stage Productions, Brombacher has directed over 150 musicals and has been doing it for over 30 years. She says she is happy to be back directing for Palomar’s Performing Arts and loves working with all of the actors in the musical.

She gave some insight on the many different styles of dance in the musical such as tap being the main form of dance, as well as blues jazz, ballroom, and musical theater.

When asked about her favorite numbers of the musical she answered, “I Got Rythm” and “Slap That Base.” She loves that the musical is centered around tap dancing as it brings an upbeat feeling to the performance.

“Valerie Clark is our choreographer, and she is an amazing choreographer and professor. I’m so lucky to be working with her.” Brombacher said,

“He came up with it all on his own and brought it all to life.” Said Brombacher about Tony Cucuzzella the set designer of the musical.

She also mentioned musical director, Ellen Weller and how great she is with working with all of the actors on set and how lovely it is to watch all of the actors grow. Some of these actors have been in many productions at Palomar Performing Arts Productions.

Sarah Schechter the actress who plays Polly Baker has been in two Palomar College Productions.

“This show is huge in all aspects- music, dance, acting- and it has proven to be a challenge on its own. This show is a Broadway love letter, and it is sure to make that known. Every single member of that show is vitally important in creating that effect, so it is a large undertaking as a cast; it feels like a complicated puzzle we’re all trying to complete. When it all comes together, though, it is very gratifying.” Schechter said when asked about her experience so far.

Her fellow actor Lance Holmes who has been in six Palomar College Productions had something similar to say,

“This experience has been difficult! It’s such a big show that there is so much work to do. This is the hardest-working cast I’ve ever been part of and it goes so far beyond the cast.”

Both actors talked greatly about their fellow cast members and how their favorite part about being in the musical is the people they meet.

“My favorite thing about this whole show, by far, is the cast. We have created such a wonderful environment where everyone is supported and cared for; no one is left behind.” Schechter said.

Brombacher said she is incredibly proud of all of the actors in the musical and even more grateful to the people she worked with to be able to bring it all together.