Weekly Overview: Upcoming Events

SAN MARCOS — November has been a packed schedule so far. What’s in store for the week ahead? Here’s what to expect right before Thanksgiving break.

Monday, Nov. 13

Entanglement Gallery continues. A free exhibition featuring works by a variety of artists.

A free exhibition featuring works by a variety of artists. Comets for Recovery. A group of students gather to discuss addiction and recovery topics from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

A group of students gather to discuss addiction and recovery topics from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Campus Tours. Outreach services hold tours of the Palomar campus from 12:00 p.m. to 1:30 p.m.

Outreach services hold tours of the Palomar campus from 12:00 p.m. to 1:30 p.m. Rules Committee Meeting. 12:00 p.m. to 1 p.m.

Tuesday. Nov. 14

Farmer’s Market. Fresh and free produce from 10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.

Fresh and free produce from 10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. Associated Student Government Goals Committee Meeting. 1:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m.

1:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m. CSU Application Workshop (Fall 2024). Hyflex. 2:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m.

Hyflex. 2:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. 1st Gen College Celebration: Career Exploration. The Career Assessment Workshop is designed to explore different career paths from 2:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m.

The Career Assessment Workshop is designed to explore different career paths from 2:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. Internal Affairs Committee Meeting. 2:45 p.m. to 3:45 p.m.

2:45 p.m. to 3:45 p.m. Campus Tours. Outreach services hold tours of the Palomar campus from 3:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m.

Outreach services hold tours of the Palomar campus from 3:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. Communications Committee Meeting. 4:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m.

4:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. Events Committee Meeting. 4:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m.

Wednesday, Nov. 15

ASG’s Gobble Gobble Giveaway Event. ASG is giving away free items to students from 12:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m.

ASG is giving away free items to students from 12:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m. Skillshop: Narrative Wellness (Health Services). 12:00 p.m. to 1:00 p.m.

12:00 p.m. to 1:00 p.m. First Generation Celebration: Elevate your Interview Skills. Career Workshop from 1:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m. designed to work on interview skills.

Career Workshop from 1:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m. designed to work on interview skills. Skillshop: Transfer Center Overview. A virtual workshop to help students with transferring from 2:00 p.m. – 3:00 p.m.

Thursday, Nov. 16

Entanglement ends at 4:00 p.m.

ends at 4:00 p.m. Popcorn Thursdays. 8:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

8:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. Creating an Effective Resume & Cover Letter. Workshop from 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. to work on resumes.

Workshop from 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. to work on resumes. Celebrate International Education Event . 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

. 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. Skillshop: Great American Smokeout (VCC). Vista Community Clinic’s Tobacco Program is holding a workshop to discuss the harms of smoking from 12:00 p.m. to 1:00 p.m.

Vista Community Clinic’s Tobacco Program is holding a workshop to discuss the harms of smoking from 12:00 p.m. to 1:00 p.m. Creating Space / Creando Espacio Support Group. Support group for Latino students from 12:30 p.m. to 1:30 p.m.

Support group for Latino students from 12:30 p.m. to 1:30 p.m. Concert Hour. Dr. Michael D. Munson is performing from 1:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m.

Dr. Michael D. Munson is performing from 1:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m. Events Committee Meeting . 2:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m.

. 2:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. Communications Committee Meeting . 2:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m.

. 2:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. Campus Tours . Outreach services hold tours of the Palomar campus from 3:00 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.

. Outreach services hold tours of the Palomar campus from 3:00 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. UC Application Workshop – Hyflex. The Transfer Center is holding a workshop for UC applications from 3:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m.

Friday, Nov. 17

IN PERSON: CSUSM Representative 1:1 Appointments. A chance to meet with a CSUSM representative in person from 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.

A chance to meet with a CSUSM representative in person from 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. Free Women’s Self-Defense Classes . 11:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.

. 11:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. Associated Student Government Meeting. 11:15 a.m. to 12:45 p.m.

11:15 a.m. to 12:45 p.m. CSU Application Workshop (Fall 2024). The Transfer Center is holding a virtual workshop for CSU applications from 1:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m.

The Transfer Center is holding a virtual workshop for CSU applications from 1:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m. Men’s Basketball. A home game against Golden West starting at 1:00 p.m.

A home game against Golden West starting at 1:00 p.m. Women’s Basketball. A home game against Allan Hancock starting at 6:00 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 18