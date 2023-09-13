Palomar College Holds a Memorial for 9/11: The Deadliest Terrorist Attack in World History

The tragedies that occurred on Sept. 11, 2001 is a time that nobody will forget. Landmarks in New York City, Washington D.C. and Pennsylvania were attacked by terrorists in Islamic group al-Queda in hijacked planes – killing a total of 2,977 innocent people including firefighters, law enforcement, and military personnel.

The Veterans Service Department at Palomar College have been keeping a tradition of holding a memorial for 9/11 for at least five years, according to Veterans Service Specialist Adam Pipitone. Located by the clock tower in the quad only on September 11 from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. to honor and remember the victims of the tragedy. Students were able to see a hefty list of the victim’s names that are listed in front of the memorial as well as American flags laid out on the grass representing each death.

Visitors were also able to write a brief letter of sympathy that will be sent out and archived at the 9/11 Memorial and Museum in New York City, New York.