Is Racism ruining La Liga?

Vinicius Jr. was sent off the pitch in the 90′ minute on May 21. Due to racial abuse by the Valencia fans towards Vini Jr., he got into a heated argument with the whole stadium it appeared.

Following the argument with fans Vini Jr. got into a fight with the Valencia players and he was placed into a chokehold by Hugo Duro. Vinicius tried to get out of the chokehold and ended up starting a push-around with both teams. The Brazillian striker was the only player sent off the field after the event occurred. Not one other player got a card.

Following the game Vinicius Jr. went to social media to vent and express his anger about the jobs the refs had done and the Valencia supporters’ behavior towards him.

“It wasn’t the first time, nor the second, nor the third. Racism is normal in La Liga. The competition thinks it’s normal, the Federation does too and the opponents encourage it. I’m so sorry. The championship that once belonged to Ronaldinho, Ronaldo, Cristiano and Messi today belongs to racists. A beautiful nation, which welcomed me and which I love, but which agreed to export the image of a racist country to the world. I’m sorry for the Spaniards who don’t agree, but today, in Brazil, Spain is known as a country of racists. And unfortunately, for everything that happens each week, I have no defense. I agree. But I am strong and I will go to the end against racists. Even if far from here,” said Vinicius Jr. via Twitter post.

Following the game on Sunday, May 21, Real Madrid Manager Carlo Ancelotti had a lot to say about the game in his post-match interview.

“I spoke with him (Vinicius Jr.) during the game because the atmosphere was very hot, very bad. I asked him if he would like to continue playing. The fact that he thought I have to remove him because of the racist environment, I don’t think that is good. … What happened today has happened many times before but not like today. This is unacceptable. La Liga has a problem and it’s not Vinicius. Vinicius is the victim….”

Following this statement, Ancelotti went on to say, “When he got the red card the whole stadium was shouting ‘monkey, monkey, monkey’… I am very sad because this never happened to me before… I never thought I would have to take a player out because of such insults…”

After these events occurred many players and fans sided with Vinicius Jr. It went even so far that Brazil was there for Vinicius Jr, they showed their support by turning off the lights for the Christ the Redeemer statue and were in solidarity with Vini.

Vinicius Jr. had this to say about the support and affection that he received during these times.

“Black and imposing. Christ the Redeemer was just like that. An action of solidarity that moves me. But I want, above all, to inspire and bring more light to our struggle. I really appreciate all the chain of affection and support I’ve received in the last few months. Both in Brazil and around the world. I know exactly who’s who. Count on me because the good ones are the majority and I won’t give up. I have a purpose in life and if I have to suffer more and more so that future generations don’t go through similar situations, I’m ready and prepared.” Via a Twitter post.